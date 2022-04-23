36 high school learners suspended after 'Dagga Day' videos go viral

Thirty-six Leondale High School pupils have been suspended after taking part in a 'Dagga Day'. Videos of learners consuming dagga have since gone viral on social media. Spokesperson for the Department of Education in Gauteng, Steve Mabona, said a disciplinary hearing was held at the school on Monday and parents have also met with teachers.

He said an investigation will be launched into the incident and how it was 'allowed' to happen. Thirty-six Leondale High School pupils have been suspended after taking part in a 'Dagga Day'. Picture: A screengrab from the video Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school this week. Picture: GED Facebook page

Earlier this month, several learners from Ekurhuleni's Randfontein High School were hospitalised after consuming dagga-infused muffins or space cakes. At the time, Mabona said around 11 learners felt sick and were rushed to medical facilities. Two of the children were sent home and the remaining nine were hospitalised.

It was later revealed that the space cakes were sold by a Grade 12 learners. "We are really concerned and dissatisfied at the ongoing consumption of these ‘space cakes’ where learners become learners sick and are often hospitalized. We urge learners to refrain from purchasing or consuming unknown substances that put their health and lives at risk," said Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi. IOL