4 key technologies that will impact the education sector in the near future

This transformation in the education sector also prompted a dramatic change in the relationship between adult learners and providers of further education, such as colleges and universities. Dr Nachiket Bhatia, of the Bhatia Medical Coaching Institute, lists the following key technologies that will disrupt education in the near future are:

1. Lifelong learning via subscription services – the education landscape today is vastly different even from two years ago. At the rapid pace of technological advancement, education providers and learners are moving towards an ongoing model of education – subscription services. Another driver is the emergence of online learning. 2. Nano-learning – in this transformative technological trend, students can get an instant source of learning via ultra-bite-sized lessons exactly when and where they need them. Nano-learning is still popular but will undoubtedly grow in popularity in the coming future. (Nano-learning is a tutorial programme designed to permit a participant to learn a given subject in a 10-minute time frame through the use of electronic media and without interaction with a real time instructor. 3. Personalised education – personalised education is becoming the next new normal as classrooms are more diverse and complex, and access to technology is helping to better achieve each student's needs.

4. Gamification – learning while playing educational games brings in an experiential approach to knowledge acquisition that keeps students hooked on learning and encourages more multi-sensory involvement. Gone are the days when one teacher was assigned to at least 50 kids and parents also did not really mind. Technology tools can help teachers to give students differentiated learning experiences outside of the established curriculum. IOL