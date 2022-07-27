42 Western Cape schools vandalised over winter holiday

Johannesburg - Almost R1 million worth of damage has been calculated after 42 schools reported incidents of vandalism and burglary during the July Winter holidays in the Western Cape. Despite 417 schools receiving holiday security from the Western Cape Education Department over the June/July school holidays, 42 schools reported incidents of vandalism and burglary during this period.

The provincial department said this was a small increase compared to the Winter holiday last year, when 38 schools reported incidents. The Western Cape department said that almost all of the incidents were minor in nature where items were stolen or damaged including bathroom fixtures, fencing, solar panels, consumables such as stationery and cleaning materials, tablets and ICT equipment, security and electrical equipment, and bicycles. Most shocking and troubling was that it was discovered the criminals also looted packs of sanitary pads and first aid kits from the schools.

One of the major incidents estimated damage at over R121 000. The total cost of all the incidents is currently estimated at R808 600, with the estimates for some of the incidents still outstanding. “That means that nearly a million rand that could have been spent on educating our learners now must be spent on fixing wanton damage,” said Education MEC, David Maynier.

He said that of particular concern was that some of the schools which fell victim to crime over the holidays had security guards, cameras, and other security features in place. “We need to better understand what our schools need to ensure that they are safe from criminal attacks. “Community participation plays a pivotal role in keeping our schools safe. One of our World’s Best Schools finalists, West End Primary School, has not been vandalised in 10 years – despite its location in a community battling with various socio-economic issues. I intend to visit the school and others like it that have mobilised the surrounding community to take ownership of and protect the schools of the Western Cape,” Maynier said.

The schools have reported the cases to the police. Maynier said he intended on meeting with the provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile to discuss progress on these and other cases previously reported by the schools and the department. [email protected] EDUCATION