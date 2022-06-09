5 critical skills you need to succeed as a real estate agent

According to the New York Times, “how to become a real estate agent" was the most job-related search term from January 2020 to January 2021. A career in real estate can be both rewarding and challenging, and to make an impact in the field, you must be equipped with certain fundamental skills. Working as a real estate agent has many perks, such as being your own boss, meeting new people, and helping people through one of life's biggest milestones. And according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the number of real estate agent and broker jobs is projected to increase by 4% between 2020 and 2030.

Below are 5 key skills you should keep in mind. 1. Local experience Local information gives you an advantage in understanding the rules and regulations in various neighbourhoods and knowing the potential value of a property.

2. Tech-savvy Being technically competent is about fundamental PC abilities, such as making a presentation, Excel spreadsheets, and using web-based media such as Facebook and Instagram. 3. Communication abilities

Excellent communication skills help an agent discuss all issues before drafting an agreement. A good agent understands how to persuade the two parties to reach an agreement. 4. Listening ability It is important to pay close attention to the client's specific needs. Being eager, compassionate, and genuine with the client will impact your advantage in them.

5. Negotiation skills You should be able to persuade the clients that they are making the right decision. Fulfilling all clients' enquiries and being straightforward will put you on the right track. Keep in mind that there are many opportunities for anyone who wants to work in the industry. You could be an agent, appraiser, or an investor. You might decide to work strictly with residential properties or perhaps you're more interested in commercial buildings. Whatever you choose, be sure you meet the job requirements and are prepared for hard work.