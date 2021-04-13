5 skills in the e-commerce industry that are in demand in 2021

TECHNOLOGY has entered every aspect of our lives. Even the sectors that worked with limited tech infrastructure have had to mould their businesses to allow technology to ensure they stay afloat. Not so long ago, a strong curriculum vitae along with a bachelor or Master’s degree was enough to get placed in an organisation. Things have changed. Therefore, one needs to keep in mind that the changing times also require skills to change. Most recruiters are looking for tech-savvy professionals who have certifications or have completed a course to accelerate their employability. Sankar Bora, the founder and COO of DealShare, looks at the skills that will get you the desired job in 2021. Cybersecurity and forensics: It has been one of the hottest job roles in recent times. Cybersecurity is the science of digital forensics that helps retrieve stolen data, tracks hackers, provides digital evidence and investigates the causes of incidents.

Cloud computing: When we talk about the most flamboyant technology innovations of the 21st century Cloud computing takes top place on that list as it helps manage big data, quality control and cybersecurity.

Enterprise resource planning: This refers to the system and software that is used to manage and plan all the core supply chain, services, manufacturing, financial and other processes of an organisation.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning: AI is a field in which you teach the machine how to understand the human mind and react like it. The aim is to build machines that can think, understand and behave like humans. There is a list of options you can choose from that includes data scientist, machine learning engineer, AI engineer, business intelligence developer and research scientist.

Blockchain: Popularly known as the backbone of digital cryptocurrencies, blockchain is a revolutionary technology that has been generating a lot of buzz in the past decade.

Source: https://www.indiatoday.in/

Change and evolution have been the only constant for humanity, but this idea has become accelerated by the unpredictability caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.