5 strategies for promoting maths calculation and fluency

Mathematics is in crisis as it is a gateway subject for higher education and career options. The big question is, why are so many learners struggling with maths, often turning to maths literacy as an “easier option”, which limits their study and vocation options? According to Gerda van der Merwe from the online Maths tutoring platform, YouCanDoMaths, there are various myths surrounding maths as well as poor practices that affect a learner’s ability to pass with higher marks. Fortunately, this can be rectified with the correct support and help.

These 5 strategies to promote maths calculation and fluency first appeared from Edutopia: 1. Build confidence. Many learners cite a lack of confidence as a problem that prevents them from succeeding in mathematics.

2. Encourage questioning and make space for curiosity. The best piece of advice for students looking to do well in maths was to not only pay attention in class but also ask for clarification when they need to better understand something. 3. Emphasise conceptual understanding over procedure.

Some learners are working hard to understand maths concepts and when to apply them versus simply memorising formulas is essential to doing well. 4. Provide authentic problems that increase students’ drive to engage with maths. 5. Share positive attitudes about maths.

