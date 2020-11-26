5 things to do after exams

You’ve taken your final exams, turned in your final projects, and completed your classes for the term – Congratulations!

Most people have plans for the December holidays, whether it’s work, internships, or travelling, therefore, it is likely to be the last time all your friends will be together. Freedom beckons – but what to do with it? Whatever that you do, practice physical distancing, sanitise, and always wear your mask especially in public.

If you're feeling too lethargic to plan some fun escapades post-exam, this article will come to your rescue.

1. Don't think about how your exam went or what the result will be. What is done is done, stressing about it will not change the outcome of your results.

2. Rest. Sleep in if you can, take longer to get ready in the mornings, and relax often.