5 ways to spot a dodgy recruitment agency

Looking for a job can be a job on its own. You have to make sure you sell yourself just enough for your potential employer but not too much, so they are still enticed to interview you. This has given rise to a bunch of dodgy recruitment agencies created to scam you.
According to careerhelp.org.za, unscrupulous recruitment agencies are companies, organisations or individuals who run their businesses illegally, posing as recruiters and promising employment and/or job opportunities to people seeking work.
Here are some red flags to look out for:
- Avoid any jobs requiring a commitment fee, caution fee, processing fee, test fee, allocation fee or placement fee – it’s highly likely that it could be a scam. You will be asked to pay a certain amount of money.
- Look out for an obscure email address, badly designed company website with no traceable phone number or address. Some companies go as as far as approaching job seekers via email and offering them a job in another country.
- Watch out for “work-at-home” and money transfer opportunities. Here, payment processing positions are most likely to be scams designed to obtain a job seeker's bank account details to steal money from them.
- Watch out for agencies that guarantee commissions or big earnings. The job offered is usually purposely vague and designed to entice a low-income job seeker with the promise of massive earnings. Be very sceptical of any plan that uses the terms “guaranteed” and “lots of money” in the same sentence.
- Watch out for companies that promise you that you will “get rich quick”. These scams entice job seekers with the passive-income opportunity. The more absurd the offer, the higher the odds are that it’s a scam. The only people getting rich are the ones selling these plans.
If you suspect that a particular recruitment agency is making use of illegal or unethical tactics you can report them to the Department of Labour by phoning this number: 086 6002 2194.
IOL