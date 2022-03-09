5 ways to spot a dodgy recruitment agency

Looking for a job can be a job on its own. You have to make sure you sell yourself just enough for your potential employer but not too much, so they are still enticed to interview you. This has given rise to a bunch of dodgy recruitment agencies created to scam you.

According to careerhelp.org.za, unscrupulous recruitment agencies are companies, organisations or individuals who run their businesses illegally, posing as recruiters and promising employment and/or job opportunities to people seeking work.