50 deserving students get tertiary education bursaries worth R2.8m

The Alfeco Group launched its inaugural bursary awards ceremony on September 2 in Alberton. The group provided bursaries worth R2.8-million to more than 50 higher-education deserving students and 15 of their internal staff. “The Alfeco Bursary Awards Ceremony gave us an opportunity to provide debt relief for students who had tuition debt that was interfering with their graduation further to that as a form of youth upliftment and staff development, we provided up-skilling opportunities and advancement within the manufacturing industry to our employees,” said Neil Reddy, Business Strategy Group Executive.

The selection criterion was kept simple. The group identified deserving students who had been underfunded and financially excluded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme. “We focused on helping final-year students in the Metallurgy, Finance, and Engineering faculties so we could potentially provide career growth opportunities using our pre-existing internships, learnerships or apprenticeships run with our training authority body partners MerSeta,” said Reddy.

UJ bursary recipients receiving their bursary hampers from the Alfeco Group. UJ’s Head of Metallurgy, Professor Elizabeth Makhatha, thanked the Alfeco Group for relieving their students from the financial burden and opening opportunities for all stakeholders.