50 learners removed from Hoërskool Jan Viljoen by their parents

In a recent visit to the Hoërskool Jan Viljoen the Gauteng Education Department found that 50 learners were removed from the school. Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Thursday to monitor the situation following an alleged racially-motivated fight that broke out between two groups of pupils earlier this month.

In Facebook post, Lesufi said he was disappointed that 50 learners had been removed from the school by their parents. “I went back to Höerskool Jan Viljoen to check. I am disappointed that 50 learners were removed from the school by their parents. We will continue to monitor the situation,” he said. In February, Lesufi announced that he will get the South African Human Rights Council to investigate issues of human rights violations at the Hoërskool Jan Viljoen.

During his interaction with the pupils at the school, it also came that there were issues of sexual misconduct levelled against one of the teachers, which Lesufi described as disturbing. Lamenting that there were girls who didn’t feel safe at the school, Lesufi assured them that the allegations of sexual misconduct would get his immediate attention. Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal, the Education Department announced that the principal of Grosvenor Girls High School in Durban has been placed on precautionary suspension pending investigations into allegations of racism and financial irregularities.

