6 careers you probably haven’t considered but are definitely worth looking at

Throughout high school everyone tells you that once you pass Grade 12, you’ll be in the real world. But no one actually tells you what to expect. In all honesty there is an endless list of careers you can choose. Here are six careers to get you started adapted from The Mint Grad:

1. Event planner Everybody loves a good party, right? For many organisations, networking is essential and a professionally planned meeting or other event can be the key to their success. 2. Interpreter/translator

Diversity is one of the qualities that makes South Africa a great place to live. It also provides career openings for people who are fluent in more than one language (including sign language). People with these skills are needed in a variety of environments – from businesses, to hospitals and courtrooms. 3. Web developer It’s no secret that websites are a crucial part of everyday business and communication. Web developers design and create attractive, efficient and user-friendly websites for people and businesses of all sizes.

4. Financial advisor Financial advisors help clients achieve their goals through risk management and financial planning (such as budgeting, saving, investing, and more). 5. Paralegal

If you have an interest in law, but not necessarily in being a lawyer, the paralegal field might be worth considering. Paralegals assist attorneys in most of their day-to-day activities, though much of their work is completed behind office doors, rather than in a courtroom. 6. Market research analyst Sounds complicated? Let us simplify it. People in this position analyse data from surveys and polls about products, services and the consumers who are purchasing them. Someone in this position should be efficient at working with Microsoft Excel spreadsheets and identifying patterns or trends in data over time.