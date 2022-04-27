6 scholarships you should check out to study abroad

Overseas education becomes affordable when students have access to the right scholarship programmes. Some universities, and governments offer scholarships to international students for studying abroad. Most of these are offered for Master’s and doctoral programmes, however, undergraduate scholarships are now available.

For students looking for more international learning experiences, below is a list of scholarships, compiled by Vaibhav Singh, co-founder of Leap Scholar: 1. Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s Degree Location: Europe and UK. Time of application: September

This programme is an international study programme created by the EU to increase co-operation between Europe and the rest of the world. It covers all the costs, including participation, travel allowances, installation costs and monthly allowances. 2. Ontario Trillium Location: Canada. Time of application: August/September

This is given to seven individuals each year who have completed their postgraduate education and have achieved an average mark of 80% or higher in their final two exams. It can be renewed and extended depending on merit. 3. Vanier Canada Graduate Location: Canada. Time of application: July to November

This is available to those who wish to obtain a doctoral degree in the fields of national sciences, health research, engineering research, the humanities and social sciences from a Canadian institution. It covers the cost of education and other related expenses for three years and amounts to CAD 50 000 (R580 560) annually. 4. British Chevening Scholarships for International Location: United Kingdom. Time of application: August

As one of the top scholarships in the UK, it provides complete financial support for one-year postgraduate programmes in the country. 5. Tata Scholarship Cornell University Location: New York, USA. Time of application: October/November

The Tata Scholarship fund is designed to make it easier for those students, regardless of their financial need 6. FULBRIGHT Location: USA. Time of application: May