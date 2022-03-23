7 benefits of getting your kids to take a social media break

Many children, and parents, find themselves caught in the social media frenzy. One way to reduce excessive screen time and encourage healthy online habits is taking a digital detox. According to a study done by Guilford Journals, keeping social media use down to just 30 minutes a day can lead to increased mental health and well-being. According to the same study, it takes about three weeks to start noticing the advantages of limited social media time.

Story continues below Advertisment

Stepping away from social media is good for your child’s mental and social health, but it doesn’t have to be forever. At first it might feel like they are missing out on something. It will get easier and might even become mentally freeing. Believeperform.com suggests the following benefits to social media detox: 1. Switching off from social media could be good for your mental health. It could reduce feelings of anxiety or jealousy.

2. You will find yourself with more time to see friends, exercise or engage in hobbies. 3. You will have more time to rest and recharge. 4. You will be present with what you are doing.

Story continues below Advertisment

5. Switching off from social media could help to improve your sleep. 6. Switching off from social media could help you get more things done. 7. Social media can negatively affect your self esteem.

Story continues below Advertisment