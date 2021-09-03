7 ‘Free’ weekend activities to entertain your young ones

There are plenty of indoor and outdoor activities you can try with your family and children over the weekend on the budget. Once your creative juices start flowing, you and your young ones will have plenty more future family dates to look forward to.

Here are seven fun weekend shared by Verywellfamily.com ideas to help you all feel relaxed and reconnected: Enjoy a formal dinner at home. Go on a family bike ride. Make your own family tree. Plan a picnic at your nearest park or beach. Make your own play dough. Instructions: · In a saucepan with no heat, add the cornstarch/maizena, bicarbonate of soda and water, stirring. · Place your saucepan on the stove top, turning to a medium heat.

· Continue stirring the mix constantly until it starts bubbling slightly. Very quickly it’ll begin to solidify, so once a ball starts forming (after 4-5 minutes), remove your pan from the heat. · Place your dough onto a piece of baking paper or a silicone mat. It will be VERY hot, so allow it to cool. Tip: To speed up the cooling process, flip it over and knead it a little as it cools. · Once the dough is cool you can either add a colour or scent and knead it into the dough.