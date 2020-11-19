7 strategies for a successful exam

It’s perfectly normal to feel some stress when it comes to writing the exam. According to Intelligent.com, the following tips may guide you through exam prep and the exam itself.

1: Read the exam questions closely: Take a moment to read over the directions.

2: Survey the test before beginning: Glance over the entire test and form a plan for how you will spend your time. You do not need to closely inspect every question, but your plan may be different for a test with fifteen multiple-choice questions and six essay questions versus a test with ninety multiple-choice questions and one essay.

3: Read every question closely: Sometimes teachers will write questions that are deliberately reversed from what you might expect in order to challenge you.

4: Prioritize how you will answer questions: You don’t have to answer the test questions in order. Start with the easiest questions that you can answer quickly.