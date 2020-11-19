7 strategies for a successful exam
It’s perfectly normal to feel some stress when it comes to writing the exam. According to Intelligent.com, the following tips may guide you through exam prep and the exam itself.
1: Read the exam questions closely: Take a moment to read over the directions.
2: Survey the test before beginning: Glance over the entire test and form a plan for how you will spend your time. You do not need to closely inspect every question, but your plan may be different for a test with fifteen multiple-choice questions and six essay questions versus a test with ninety multiple-choice questions and one essay.
3: Read every question closely: Sometimes teachers will write questions that are deliberately reversed from what you might expect in order to challenge you.
4: Prioritize how you will answer questions: You don’t have to answer the test questions in order. Start with the easiest questions that you can answer quickly.
5: Look for keywords in essay questions: Read the question thoroughly and be sure you understand the specific topic, as well as what you are supposed to “do” with your essay.
6: Don’t get distracted during the test: Don’t feel pressured if other students complete the exam quickly and leave early; some students take exams quickly, and this has little bearing on their actual performance on those tests.
7: Remember to breathe: If at any time during the test you feel yourself panicking or stressing out, put down your pencil and take several long, deep breaths. Imagine yourself relaxing and visualise a calm image. This will help clear your mind and fill your blood with oxygen.