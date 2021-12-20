70 Coca-Cola bursaries on offer for Matriculants

Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) calls on matriculants to apply for the Study Buddy Fund for the 2022 academic year. The higher education support fund will pay for the tuition and accommodation fees of seventy academically deserving students from fourteen select host communities across the country.

Host communities include Tembisa, Freedom Park, Motsoaledi, Tswelopele, Elrich Park, Kensington, Korsten, Ntuzuma, Inanda, Kwamashu, Gomora, Duduza, Ratanda, Seshego, Grabow and Eldorado. Five students will be selected from each of the 14 host communities where they are located, making it a total of seventy (70) Study Buddy Fund recipients. The Study Buddy Fund’s mission is to make sure the seventy top deserving students have everything they need for a new start and a chance at a successful academic life.

CCBSA Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability Director Nozicelo Ngcobo said that the establishment of CCBSA Study Buddy Fund is to help aspiring students, to give them hope and help them realise their future aspirations. “We hope that our “holistic offering” will be the ultimate study buddy for our students, accompanying them on their academic journey, providing them with much-needed support and helping to keep them motivated along the way. Tertiary education can be overwhelming and daunting for some. Having someone who can help you from a touch of a button will make the transition a little easier.” Applications are now open and will close on the 10th of January 2022. Application requirements:

Full name School name Grade 12 preliminary results / final results