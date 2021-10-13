8 out of the box careers to consider

WITH the world constantly changing, more and more careers are booming, meaning there is no need to be stuck in a job that has lost its allure. There are many unconventional careers that might excite you.

Some ideas Ruth Jephthah, the HR nanager at Oxbridge Academy, has come up with: 1. Beekeeper Beekeepers are agricultural workers involved in the raising of bees. As a beekeeper, you will play an essential role in ensuring the supply of products such as honey, wax and specialised beauty products. Wearing protective equipment, you’ll be tasked with ensuring that beehives remain healthy and productive.

“Most professional beekeepers have some sort of qualification in agriculture or zoology,” says Jephthah. 2. Antique Appraiser If old and valuable objects fascinate you, then being an antique appraiser could be the perfect job for you. “In this career, you’ll be assessing the value of a wide range of objects, discovering some real treasures along the way. As far as qualifications go, you may need some type of financial qualification before getting into antique appraising. But a lot of the job involves your own intensive research into antiques.”

3. Drone pilot Drone flying is one of the more unusual careers. To become a drone pilot, you will need to get a pilot’s licence to fly unmanned aerial vehicles. Jephthah says, these range from land surveillance to photography and videography, search and rescue missions and even deliveries.

4. Bodyguard The job requires some bravery, and you’ll usually need the right physical attributes too. A qualification in security will set you up for a job in this field. This is a career for those who are not scared of danger. 5. Food Critic

Imagine being able to eat at top-class restaurants for a living. Food critics get to dine out at glitzy establishments, assessing the quality of the food and experience on offer. A qualification in hospitality and writing will prepare you for a job as a food critic. 6. Jewellery Designer Jewellery design is the perfect career choice if you’re a creative, artistic person who loves the beauty of jewellery. The artists learn their skills and knowledge through specialised qualifications in jewellery design.

7. Aircraft Marshaller Aircraft marshallers are responsible for safely guiding aeroplanes and helicopters before departure and after landing. There is a specialised course for this job. “The job involves using a variety of body and paddle signals to communicate with the pilot and getting them safely in and out of parking bays,” says Jephthah. 8. Snake handler