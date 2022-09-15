A high school in Alexandra protests for their safety, after deputy principal was stabbed by pupil

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Education has expressed great concern following the unrest that broke out by learners in Alexandra after the deputy principal of Realogile High School was allegedly stabbed on Wednesday. According to the Gauteng Department of Education’s Spokesperson, Steve Mabona, it is alleged that the uncontrollable and disruptive behaviour of the Realogile High School learners in Alexandra on Thursday morning resulted in them marching to five other high schools in the area, removing learners from their classes and mobilising them to join their march.

This is said to have been in solidarity of their deputy principal, who was allegedly stabbed by a learner with a pair of scissors on school premises. More so, learners were also demanding safety at their schools. “The deputy principal of Realogile High School was allegedly stabbed by a Grade 11 learner at the school on Wednesday, 14 September 2022. Reports state that the learner was called into the office that day for reported misconduct. He allegedly stormed out of the office and returned with two pairs of scissors, with which he began chasing and assaulting both the principal and deputy principal.” “Subsequently, the deputy principal allegedly sustained injuries and was rushed to a local medical facility. Fortunately, his condition improved and he has since been discharged,” said Mabona

Despite the recovery of the deputy principal,the incident has angered the school community of Realogile High, and is suspected to be the main reason behind the unrest on Thursday. Police were called to the scene and were able to manage and restore order, resulting in learners dispersing to their respective homes. The department has further assured that matriculants who were writing their preliminary examination at the time, were not affected by this unrest and successfully wrote their exams.

“We note with serious reservations the unfortunate disruption of education, more so since our Grade 12 learners are currently busy writing their preliminary examinations.” “As the Department, we are working tirelessly to ensure that learners are safe in all our schools. Indeed, it is concerning that some learners were reported to have even brandished firearms during the said unrest. We urge all learners to refrain from acts of misconduct at our schools, and use the appropriate channels to raise important matters,” said Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. IOL