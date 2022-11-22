Acting President Motshekga to visit family of Presidential Protection Service member killed in car crash

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga, in her capacity as acting President of South Africa, is expected to visit the family of a member of the Presidential Protection Services who died tthis past weekend following a car crash. Warrant Officer Thomas Shongwe, 56, died in a road crash in Middelburg while travelling to Gauteng as part of the Deputy President David Mabuza’s convoy.

Story continues below Advertisement

An investigation has been launched into the crash. According to reports so far, it appears that the tyre burst causing the vehicle Shongwe was travelling in, to overturn. Two other officers, a 50-year-old captain and a 44-year-old warrant officer were injured in the accident. Acting President Motshekga who wished the two officers a speedy recovery, is expected to visit Shongwe’s family on Wednesday. Shongwe, from Mbombela in Mpumalanga, had 31 years uninterrupted service and previously worked as a bodyguard for the Mpumalanga premier, before joining the Presidential Protection Service in 2018.

Shongwe joined the service in 1991 as a student constable. For the duration of his service, Shongwe was attached to the Division: Protection Security Services (PSS) where he served as an in-transit VIP protector. From 1994 to 2018, he was responsible for rendering protection services to the office of the Premier in Mpumalanga. Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said that in-house Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) professionals consisting of chaplains, psychologists and social workers will continue to provide spiritual and psychosocial support to the families, and colleagues of the three members involved in the crash. "The death of the member is not only a great loss to the organization but also the community at large. He has been described by his immediate commanders as a quiet, punctual, committed and disciplined member who served his country with distinction. On behalf of the SAPS management, we offer our condolences to his family and loved ones and also wish the injured members a speedy recovery,“ said national police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola.

Story continues below Advertisement