Acting principal appointed at Coastal TVET College

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande has appointed Johannes Mgonodi Zwane, deputy principal corporate services at Mthashana TVET College as acting principal at the Coastal TVET College with effect from September 1. Zwane will occupy the post for six months or until the post is permanently filled, whichever occurs first.

Earlier this month, Nzimande announced his decision to end the contract of the administrator, Ndoda Biyela following pressure from the staff and the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu). The Durban college was placed under administration in 2020 after facing a string of corruption allegations and a damning report by the auditor general. Following the appointment of Zwane, the department said Zwane had been identified as an appropriate individual with the necessary skills and experience to act as a principal at the Coastal TVET College.

“The appointment of Mr Zwane follows the ending of a period of Administration at the College by end of August 2022. This action is part of bringing the College back to normality and stability. Minister Nzimande is also pleased to point out that the department has also commenced with the process of appointing a permanent Principal,” the department’s statement read. Amongst the immediate tasks, Zwane will set up mechanisms to address concerns that have been raised by stakeholders on the state of functionality of the college. “All these matters will be fully addressed as we move the college towards the appointment of permanent senior management including the college Principal,” the department noted.

Nzimande urged the stakeholders to work closely with Zwane in addressing all the outstanding challenges at the college. “Minister Nzimande wishes to invite all stakeholders including staff members, labour Unions and students to work with the acting Principal in ensuring that the academic project is not compromised. “The Minister thanks Mr Zwane for his willingness to serve the college and wishes him well in restoring good corporate governance at the college,” the statement continued.