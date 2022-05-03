ActionSA Students’ Chapter wins 6th SRC presidency

ActionSA Students Chapter Head of Students, Thabo Malosi, said four out of six campuses, ActionSA Students’ Chapter has now won President General of all 6 campuses.

"The college held its elections on April 28, where all 35 SRC members were electing Institutional SRCs. The ActionSA Students Chapter’s Kamogelo Maswanganyi then won the most important portfolio of President General to become the first female SRC President General in the college," he said.

Malosi said, in addition to winning President General, ActionSA Students Chapter won all executive positions of Secretary-General, Treasurer General and Deputy Secretary-General despite contesting for the first time.

"As the Chapter National Executive Council, we convey our heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected President General and her council. We believe that under her leadership, the student body of Tshwane North College will reach even greater heights.