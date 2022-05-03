ActionSA Students’ Chapter wins 6th SRC presidency

ActionSA Students' Chapter is celebrating victory after winning yet another SRC presidency.
ActionSA Students Chapter Head of Students, Thabo Malosi, said four out of six campuses, ActionSA Students’ Chapter has now won President General of all 6 campuses.
"The college held its elections on April 28, where all 35 SRC members were electing Institutional SRCs. The ActionSA Students Chapter’s Kamogelo Maswanganyi then won the most important portfolio of President General to become the first female SRC President General in the college," he said.
Malosi said, in addition to winning President General, ActionSA Students Chapter won all executive positions of Secretary-General, Treasurer General and Deputy Secretary-General despite contesting for the first time.
"As the Chapter National Executive Council, we convey our heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected President General and her council. We believe that under her leadership, the student body of Tshwane North College will reach even greater heights.
“We are confident that they will become a solid voice of the students and hold the institution’s management and the Department of Higher Education accountable," Malosi said.
He added that ActionSA Students’ Chapter NEC would provide sufficient support to all SRC members to ensure that no student is left behind.
IOL