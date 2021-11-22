Adele’s viral video prompts fans to share inspirational stories about their teachers

A video that went viral of the Easy on me hitmaker, Adele, praising her primary school English teacher Ms McDonald has prompted people to share their stories of teachers who have had an impact in their lives.

On Sunday, Adele held a television show when she was asked about who had a deep impact on her life. She said Ms McDonald was the person. To her surprise, Ms McDonald was in the audience. Her fans took it to Twitter to share their sentiments. @mosopeni said: “I know no one is cutting onions...I'm crying! I really am! Now, if there's any teacher I have always wanted to connect with, it has to be my English teacher as well...I've tried but I am not giving up yet. Even if it's just to say thank you to him!! Phew!!!”

@MissLesegoS said: “This is so relatable. For me, it was Miss Simlet in grade 8. I loved her. She made me love English and literature.” @ThulaniSundu said: ‘My English teacher from grade 8 - 10 was Mrs Schanick. One day, out of the blue, she said to me "Sundu, I don't know what it is about you, but you are very special. Your star shines bright". I was confused because I was a C-student and no super athlete. Today, I know what she meant.” Adele was surprised by her English teacher and burst into tears. #AnAudienceWithAdele pic.twitter.com/cBbh6ewbjX — Adele Daily (@adeledailymedia) November 21, 2021 The heartfelt moment was sparked by actor Emma Thompson in the audience when she asked Adele who inspired her and supported her when she was younger.

The singer responded in front of the audience without a second thought, saying that it was her eighth grade English teacher from Chestnut Grove school, Miss McDonald. “She got me really into Literature. I’ve always been obsessed with English, and obviously, now I write lyrics,” she said. The singer shared very profound memories of Miss McDonald as she remembered used to dress up and do the street dance.

“She was so bloody cool, so engaging, and really made us care, and we knew that she cared about us. She used to have these Gold Bracelets and gold rings. She was bloody cool and relatable and likeable that I really looked forward to my English lessons.” Miss McDonald showed up in the audience, making her way to the stage. Adele was shocked, surprised and emotional. She then gave her a hug while complimenting how amazing Miss McDonald looked. “You really changed my life,” she told her in front of the crowd while trying to hold back tears. “Oh, now I have to get my make-up re-done.”