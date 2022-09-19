African countries ranked most charitable, millions donated to support university students

A recent report by the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) has lauded African nations after it ranked the countries as part of the top most giving countries in the world. These include Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Ethiopia, Zambia, Cameroon and South Africa. These African nations ranked higher than UK, Canada and Malaysia.

CAF also found that middle-class South Africans give away one rand in three to family, community or charity organisations. A local student crowdfunding organisation has borne testament to this generosity towards others in Africa. Out of the ashes of the #FeesMustFall movement in 2017, Feenix was launched to bring people and communities together.

By connecting students and funders, both corporates and individuals, they’ve been able to raise more than R143.44 million to help university students pay for their studies. It’s no small sum. This money has supported and had a phenomenal impact in the lives of 2 955 students who have joined the platform. “Our spirit of giving is indelibly interlinked with our sense of ubuntu – ‘I am, because you are’. So, it’s been incredible to see how many people are committed to changing the lives of others,” said Leana de Beer, CEO of the student crowdfunding platform Feenix.

De Beer said that this generosity has transcended all races, cultures and ages. “It’s helped to build communities, as well as move people and economies forward. I believe that it will also be instrumental to help South Africa weather the storms we’re currently facing. This includes addressing the education gaps and unemployment rates in the country.” This spirit of giving and ubuntu is something that the organisation is seeing in the very students who have been able to complete their studies thanks to the funds raised via Feenix. Now that they are in the workplace, they are returning the favour by paying it forward, either contributing to the organisation’s funding pool or they have identified students that they want to help.

In 2018, Itumeleng Legoete was able to complete his LLB after managing to raise R150 000 using Feenix. Itumeleng never forgot about the opportunity that was given to him. From the day he started earning a salary, he has continued to make monthly contributions to help fund other students trying to raise funds on the crowdfunding platform to complete their studies. De Beer said that the most valuable part of all of it is that students are taking ownership of their future by actively promoting and sharing their profiles to raise funds.

“The more active students, or their community, including friends and family are, the more likely they are to receive funding on the platform.” “There’s power in community. We’ve seen how this is helping to change the lives of the thousands of young people at universities who believe in a brighter future for our country, as well as every single funder who is supporting them to make this a reality,” added De Beer. [email protected]