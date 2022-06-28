Against all odds: Rural Limpopo school scores highest matric pass rate in district

Johannesburg - A rural high school based in Limpopo has managed to beat the odds by pushing its matric pass rate from an under-performing 39% to the highest in the district for three years in a row. The success at the Makgongoana Secondary School in Mankweng, Limpopo has been attributed to the principal, Dr Shapule Modjadji and deputy principal William Ramodike for pioneering the implementation of powerful learner support tools using a community development programme called “Tools for Life”.

The positive change was set in motion when Ramodike, who is also a local pastor in a Zion Christian Church, wound up in the Castle Kyalami in Midrand for a Pastor Empowerment Seminar delivered by well-known NPO-Scientology Volunteer Ministers. “I had the privilege of attending a seminar where I was introduced to a free life skills community development programme called ‘Tools for Life’, it became clear to me that God had led me to the right place. “The programme trained me on skills to handle study difficulties, communication, conflict resolution, achieving goals, ethics and many more. After the seminar, I knew exactly how to improve my community, starting with my learners and it brought fantastic results,” said Ramodike.

Makgongoana Secondary School celebrating another trophy for achieving high matric results in the district. Picture: Supplied Ramodike said the principal of Makgongoana Secondary School, Dr Shapule Modjadji was instrumental in the successful implementation of these tools. He said that with the leadership style of Modjadji, they found a way to pilot and put into application the valuable skills that he learned, and together with the rest of the school teachers, they worked very hard to make this a success which brings renewed hope for the future ahead. Convinced that he had found a real practical way to solve the study problems of learners, extra study time was worked out and Ramodike started to immediately apply a study method called “Study Technology”.

This proved to be so successful that the school results immediately rocketed and the matric pass rate moved from 39% to over 80% which Ramodike and Dr Modjadji are proud of. “These tools for life really changed my life because they are applicable in any situation in society, they help me facilitate lessons, help my fellow pastors in Church, handle my household affairs and anything life can throw at me. We are more than just helping kids pass, we are also ensuring that they become valuable and contributing members of society who can make a positive change,” said Ramodike. The “Tools for life” skills development programme is delivered by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers and is applicable to all members of society. They host a variety of free seminars for communities and have trained thousands from their headquarters in Castle Kyalami on this effective programme, written by renowned humanitarian, L. Ron Hubbard.

“I am very happy with what we have achieved so far, but I am not satisfied, there is still more work to be done,” concluded Ramodike. For their part, Sandile Hlayisi from the Scientology Volunteer Ministers said he is convinced that the same results could be attained across the country and that they are ready for it. [email protected]

