Alexandra township primary school learners hospitalised after eating drug-laced cookies

Johannesburg - Several pupils from Emfundisweni Primary School in Alexandra township, north of Joburg, have been rushed to the hospital after they unknowingly bought and ate cookies allegedly laced with drugs on Wednesday. The cookies were allegedly sold to the children for R1 by a vendor outside the school.

The pupils required medical assistance and were taken for treatment after they started complaining of dizziness and nausea during lessons. Some pupils were also in the midst of writing the mid-year examinations. Local School Governing Body secretary, Kenneth Vickerman told a local radio station that they have reported the matter to the Gauteng Department of Education and an investigation into the incident has been launched.