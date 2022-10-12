All inclusive ITHUBA bursary applications now open

ITHUBA Holdings are on a quest to ensure that South African youth receive the education they deserve and to bridge the social divides that exist in the country. ITHUBA is again awarding qualifying students 100% bursaries for the year 2023, and applications are now open.

High achieving learners in Grade 12 and first or second-year students are invited to submit their applications to receive an all-inclusive bursary covering everything from academic tuition, technology equipment, stationery, lodging and even living expenses. The ITHUBA Bursary Programme welcomes applicants looking to pursue their dreams in Commerce, including; Accounting, Management Accounting & Finance and Marketing, as well as individuals who want to study Information Technology fields; Computer Science/Engineering, Information Systems, Communication Networks and Software Development. Increasing skills in the areas of Commerce and Information Technology are sectors in high demand for talent, especially in a country like South Africa, which has one of the highest inequality rates in the world.

“Education is a critical contributing factor to economic growth and bursary programmes play a key role in increasing opportunities for those unable to afford tertiary qualifications,” says Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of Ithuba and co-founder of the Mabuza foundation. “Through the ITHUBA Bursary Programme, we aim to make a sustainable impact in education and increase expertise and key skills for the market in South Africa. We hope to leave a legacy that will change the lives of generations to come.” For the 2023 year, the ITHUBA Bursary Programme will award a number of deserving learners with 100% bursaries. The beneficiaries of these bursaries will receive all expenses paid towards their tuition including, housing, textbooks, laptops, and pocket money.

Learners looking to apply must have obtained a 70% average (or above) for each subject and a 70% average (or above) total average of the Applicant’s subjects from the previous academic year. Applicants will also need to provide the following with their submissions: - a certified copy of their South African ID, along with copies of their legal guardians’ IDs, - proof of legal guardian’s income (not in excess of R350,000.00 per annum),

- a certified copy of their latest academic results, - a provisional letter of admission from a South African tertiary institution, - a provisional letter of admission from a South African tertiary institution’s residency or private accommodation,

- a motivational letter motivating why the scholarship should be awarded to you and how you plan to contribute to your community’s upliftment. “Education is an important cornerstone for ITHUBA’s CSI initiatives, as it speaks to the heart of Ubuntu. Nourishing knowledge is our best investment to a better future for South Africa. Through this bursary programme we strive to encourage academic growth and to assist the lives of individuals who have the potential to improve their lives and to contribute to the betterment of others,” said Mabuza. Applications for the ITHUBA Bursary Programme 2023 end on 7 November 2022.