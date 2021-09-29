All you need to know to ace your exams

EXAM time is getting closer and it is important to remember that while revision is second nature for some students, this isn’t the case for everyone. For others, revising a year’s worth of work is a daunting task, often resulting in stress and anxiety.

Head of Marketing at Logitech sub-Saharan Africa Theresa Relihan, said: “Everyone’s got their own unique way of learning and retaining information and everyone’s affected by exam stress differently. However, with a bit of planning, some healthy habits, and hard work, students can manage exam stress, avoid burnout and improve their chances of acing their exams.” Set up a dedicated study space Firstly, you should find a study space that’s free of distractions and noise, one that offers plenty of room to absorb knowledge.

Consider a location that provides as much natural light as possible, such as near a window. Research shows that natural light helps you become less susceptible to the impact of stress, assists in maintaining a healthy cognitive function and improves productivity. Get the right tools Make sure your new study space has a reliable internet connection, especially if you plan to conduct a lot of research and participate in video conference study groups. Consider starting your own study group – you can host these sessions with friends or classmates on popular video conferencing software like Zoom or Google Meet.

Also, look at getting equipment to help you study and work more efficiently, depending on your subjects. For instance, if you're planning on typing essays, a larger ergonomic keyboard may be a better option than your laptop's built-in keyboard. If you're studying maths or accounting, and spend a lot of time scrolling through formulas, consider investing in an advanced mouse with extra programmable buttons and a quick scroll wheel so you can cover more ground. Plan, and don’t neglect your health