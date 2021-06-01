Allan Gray opens applications for high school scholarship

The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation is calling on young learners to begin creating change, by applying for the Foundation’s High School Scholarship.

The scholarship is dedicated to developing the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Pupils who are in need of financial assistance are encouraged to apply.

A statement released by the foundation said: “The Foundation’s partner schools across South Africa offer quality education and if the applicant is accepted, scholars will be placed at one of these partner schools which provides access to a good education, extra mural activities, and boarding facilities where needed.”

During the 5-years of High School, the pupil will also have the opportunity to participate in the Foundation’s development programme - which aims to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset and enhance leadership qualities.

Additionally, the Scholarship Programme also focuses on personal mastery and academic excellence to provide an environment for young pupils to reach and grow their potential.

Application Criteria:

Applicant must be in Grade 6 this year (2021) to apply.

Applicant must obtain a minimum of 70 % for English and Mathematics.

Applicant must obtain a minimum of 70% average for remaining subjects.

The applicant must demonstrate the following entrepreneurial characteristics:

Growth Mindset: the belief that one’s intelligence can be developed.

Self-Efficacy: self-belief to achieve goals.

Leadership: to positively lead and influence others.

Opportunity Identification: ability to identify opportunities of value.

Curiosity: ability to explore and discover new information.

Problem Solving: the ability to creatively solve problems.

The applicant must be a South African citizen, with a valid SA ID.

Applicant must demonstrate financial need.

Applicant must not be older than 12 years of age and not younger than 11 years of age in grade 6

How to apply:

Download an

Apply online by visiting the

Watch this video to learn more about the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation Scholarship programme.