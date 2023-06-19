Allan Gray Orbis Foundation sought-after scholarship now open for Grade 6 learners

The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation’s prestigious High School Scholarship programme is open for applications and Grade 6 learners across the country are invited to apply this Youth Month. Successful scholars will receive among other things, placement at one of South Africa’s most prestigious high schools, tuition, board, textbooks among other things.

Applications for the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation’s entrepreneurial opportunity, also known as the High School Scholarship opportunity, are open for Grade 6 learners across the country. The High School Scholarship is an entrepreneurial programme aimed to produce confident scholars with entrepreneurial thinking, unlocked potential, leadership qualities, a desire to create value and solve our countries most pressing social and economic issues. Grade 6 learners must demonstrate an interest in becoming an entrepreneur or business owner to be eligible for the programme.

The programme offers Grade 6 learners with the best entrepreneurial opportunity to build the life they want for themselves through quality education at one of South Africa’s top achieving partner High Schools. The Foundation also recently collaborated with Raise the Children International (RTC) as a partner of the Scholarship Programme. RTC empowers rural South African orphans through quality education to become thriving servant-leaders poised to transform their communities and country. The partnership will see the nurturing of low-income, high-potential South African youth to excel academically and develop as entrepreneurs who can make a significant social impact after completing school. The following criteria applies:

– Applicant must be in Grade 6 this year (2023) to apply. – The Scholarship opportunity is an entrepreneurial programme not only for financial support at high school. – Applicants must show interest in becoming an entrepreneur / business owner.

– Applicant cannot be older than 12 years of age and not younger than 11 years of age in Grade 6 (2023). – Clearly demonstrate financial need (Household income must not exceed a monthly gross income of R20 000, including business revenue). – Applicant must obtain a minimum of 70 % for English and Mathematics in Grade 5 (December report) and 6 (June report).

– Applicant must obtain a minimum overall average of 70% average for all subjects in Grade 5 (December report) and 6 (June report). – Indication of potential entrepreneurial flair and passion, and belief in the future of our country. – Applicant must be a South African citizen (One parent must be a South African Citizen)

Some of the main elements covered by the Scholarship: – Tuition, uniform and boarding – Stationery, textbooks, toiletries, causal clothing

– A monthly allowance – Support for extra murals – Workshops, speaker events and seminars

– Regional Entrepreneurial Experience sessions – Annual entrepreneurial conference – Online learning conference

– Programme Officer (mentorship, one on one Courageous Conversation) Ways to Apply: · Visit www.allangrayorbis.org to apply online or download the application forms.