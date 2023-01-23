Alternative study options for those who failed matric

If you want to study without matric, some courses you can study without matric include accounting (including studying for Chartered Institute of Management Accountants – CIMA qualifications) in which you can learn fundamental business economics, financial and management accounting and commercial ethics within a year. It can be taken at Skills Academy and Cima and it consists of two courses. The first one, Cert BA, is accessible to those who have no prior qualifications and a good command of English. It has four subjects and takes between 12 to 18 months to complete. You would start with this and work your way to a professional qualification. You could also study this at the College of Chartered Accountants or CPUT.

You could also examine your choices when it comes to either short or computer/IT courses. You could also pursue studies in police work, forensics, office or secretarial studies, business or project management, occupational health and safety, tourism or beauty therapy. Interior decorating is another option. If you’re looking to do a professional, nationally recognised qualification, perhaps one of the Institute of Certified Bookkeepers courses is for you. These are bookkeeping, accounting and business qualifications offered in at least by more than 500 tuition bodies across the country. Depending on the subject, they range from NQF levels 3 to 6. Distance learning is a correspondence course involving studying on your own. You will be provided with study materials and resources via email or an online learning programme. Students need to finish tasks and assignments within a certain time frame so they keep up with the course schedule. Interaction between lecturers and students is limited.

Students seldom interact with peers. You can take classes wherever you are and don't need to travel, so you can study anywhere around the country. You could also do part-time studies in the evenings or on Saturdays. Colleges providing you with an opportunity to study without a matric include: Skills Academy, Matric College, Bellview Institute, College SA, Matric College, Learning Group, TWP Academy, Home Study College and The Decor School, among others.

As short courses are skills-based, the practical focus is on acquiring the practical skills you need as a first step to your career, so you need to be able to read, write and understand English. Course requirements vary from one institutional body to another. Most of them require having Grade 10. With some of these courses, such as the crèche management offered by Matric College, you need to have a Grade 10 and be older than 16. With distance learning, each institution has its own list of entry requirements. They are usually determined by the type of course and level of qualification. Therefore, it is best to make contact directly or consult the website. Education