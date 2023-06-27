Embattled and disgraced former vice-chancellor of the University of Pretoria (also known as Tuks), Professor Tawana Kupe has prematurely stepped down from his position as chairperson of amaBhungane as media reports reveal further developments in his alleged sex scandals. Kupe, who was once a celebrated academic after he was appointed the first Black principal and vice-chancellor at Tuks, abruptly resigned from that position around June 13, six months before his term was to come to an end.

His resignation was made public after new information came to light regarding his alleged misconduct and sexual harassment charges while serving as the vice-principal and deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Witwatersrand. And now, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has also stepped in requesting a report from the University of Pretoria on the Kupe matter. The minister’s spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi confirmed to IOL that they were awaiting the report before the minister made any comments on the issue.

Investigative journalism organisation, amaBhungane claimed they only learned of his sordid history through media reports as “allegations contained in the media report were previously unknown to us”. In a statement by amaBhungane, it said the organisation accepted Kupe’s resignation as chairperson on Saturday, June 24. It said that the amaBhungane director, Sam Sole, messaged Kupe on June 13 to ask about his resignation from Tuks and the sexual harassment allegations they had read about.

Kupe responded with a call to Sole the next day in which he verbally offered to step down from the amaBhungane board. “Given Prof Kupe’s committed service to amaB we determined that we would put in place a process for him to step down at the next board meeting, scheduled for 17 August 2023,” the statement read. However, on Saturday another media report was published which revealed that Kupe was found guilty of sexual harassment in 2016 and issued with a final warning while he served as vice-principal and deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Witwatersrand.

It is understood that Tuks became aware of Kupe's alleged sordid history at Wits when they investigated him for sexual harassment and nepotism. It has been reported that an independent investigation into Kupe was launched after officials received an anonymous email with serious allegations against Kupe. However, Kupe was cleared of the sexual harassment and nepotism allegations in that investigation.