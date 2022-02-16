An independent school implements the Curiosity Approach programme

Play is so important that it has been recognised by the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights as a right of every child. Play is important to development as it contributes to the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children. It is also an ideal opportunity for parents to engage fully with their children. The Curiosity Approach considers the crucial component of early childhood learning — free and uninterrupted play. An early childhood education setting should be a place where children discover a love for learning through a variety of play experiences.

Learning takes place throughout life The programme stems from the UK and has grown to become a worldwide education solution. Locally, the programme was first implemented in 2019 by Curro Rosen Castle, which is now the only official Curiosity Approach School in South Africa. To date, three more schools have joined this programme - Curro Fourways, Curro Chartwell and Curro Bryanston.

According to Sally Langerman, Operational Head at Rosen Castle, the group adopted this approach because of its exceptional global results in developing children holistically. The Curiosity Approach is based on four pillars: Uninterrupted free play;

Changing traditional school settings to a more natural, comfortable and engaging environment that has the child at its centre; Reducing visual over stimulation and instead, increasing multi-sensory learning utilising and incorporating nature throughout the day; Ensuring children maximize every day of their early years – it’s precious. It should not be spent full of adult directed routines.