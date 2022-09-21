Another pupil stabbed to death in Gauteng

Vaal -Another pupil in Gauteng has been killed after he was stabbed to death by a fellow pupil. The Grade 11 pupil at General Smuts High School in Vereeniging, in the Vaal, died in hospital after being stabbed by a pupil from Thuto -Tiro Secondary School.

It is alleged that the pupil was stabbed while he was walking from school to the taxi rank after school hours on Monday. Speaking to IOL, Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello confirmed that the 17-year-old suspect was arrested on the scene and was expected to appear at the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. She said the victim was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said they were sad to learn about the death of the pupil. “We would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family and the school community at large, during this difficult period. “As the department, we continue to strongly condemn any acts of misconduct by anyone, which seeks to undermine the dignity of our learning institutions,” Mabona said.

The provincial spokesperson urged pupils to refrain from acts of misconduct in schools and implored parents to assist the department in instilling discipline in pupils, in and outside the school environment. "Our psycho-social support team was dispatched to the school to provide the necessary trauma support and counselling to both learners and the school management team on Tuesday,“ he said. Mabona said that the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The SGB (school governing body) has also launched their investigation and the necessary disciplinary process will unfold accordingly,” he added. [email protected] Current Affairs