Applications open for Grade 10 and 11 learners to join Junior City Council

Applications are now open for the Junior City Council. The JCC is a non-political programme run by the City which aims to expose secondary school learners in Cape Town to the working of the City Council. The programme offers young learners from grades 10-11 the opportunity to develop key leadership skills, community project management skills, broaden their knowledge of local government in the context of Cape Town and cultivate a culture of active citizenry through ensuring they become ambassadors within their communities.

The programme will run over six months and will accept two learners per sub-council in the City of Cape Town. This will ensure that the programme is inclusive of the realities of junior councillors as they represent their respective communities. The Junior Council elects their own Junior Mayor, Junior Deputy Mayor, Junior Speaker and Junior Chief Whip. Learners who wish to participate in the programme need to complete the application form using the following link: Junior City Council nomination form ​and submit a 90 second video explaining how you would change your community if selected as a Junior Councillor. Applicants will be shortlisted and will be invited to an in-person interview before the selection is made.

The City encourages all learners in grades 10-11 across the City of Cape Town to apply and use this opportunity to help us build a City of Hope. Schools and learners can email [email protected] if further information on the programme is sought. The closing date for applications is on Friday, June 17, 2022. IOL