Are you not happy with your matric results? Here's how to improve them

Nothing is more discouraging than working so hard and putting in so much effort for your matric results just to come out empty-handed. But don't give up because you still have a chance to submit an application for a rewrite and, therefore, improve your outcomes. The Class of 2022 matriculants is able to sit for a second national exam, formerly known as supplementary exams.

Story continues below Advertisement

Applicants who failed their matriculation exam or did not fulfil the requirements for their credentials might take further exams. It gives matric students a second chance to get their matric certificates. It also gives candidates who could not attend or finish the examination (for medical reasons or a death in the family, for example) a chance to do so. Those who had irregularities that were being investigated can also apply to write the supplementary exam. All second national exams (for supplementary exams and amended Senior Certificate exams) will now be written in May/June 2023.

How many Matric subjects can I rewrite? You can rewrite up to four (4) subjects. Below is a list of Matric subjects you can rewrite. Compulsory subjects

Story continues below Advertisement

One Home Language One First Additional Language Mathematics Mathematical Literacy Life Orientation Language subjects English Afrikaans Sesotho Setswana Siswati Tshivenda Xitsonga IsiNdebele IsiXhosa IsiZulu Sepedi Optional subjects Economics Physical Sciences Life Sciences Agricultural Sciences Business Studies Accounting History Geography Religious Studies How to apply for a supplementary exam: You can register for the supplementary exams online or at your nearest education District office. To use the new e-Government portal, you need to register with a username and password.

Story continues below Advertisement