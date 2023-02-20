Dr Judith Terblanche
For many South Africans, the rise in food prices and cost of living are setting up 2023 as a year of cutting costs and stretching budgets. Maybe this is the year to commit to online education.
I know that pursuing higher education may sound like a luxury for the few who can afford to think about the long-term, but investing in your education in the new year may be your best decision yet. After 15 years as a lecturer at various universities across South Africa, I have seen first-hand what a difference tertiary education makes.
Research backs this up. Graduates have higher standards of living and better chances of getting a job. Not to mention that graduates earn more – especially if they are savvy about their subject and course choices.
Online learning is an affordable, flexible and accessible way to pursue higher education – levelling the playing field for South Africans. A person’s social strata or their busy schedule and responsibilities no longer have to stand between them and a degree that could transform their lives. But, finding the right institution and the ideal course can be a challenge.
1. Do your research – find a course that works for you
South Africa has several institutions of higher learning, many of which offer a variety of online learning platforms and qualifications.
2. Get the right mindset – vital tools for success
Studies show people with a positive mindset live longer, are healthier and achieve more in life.
3. Don’t try to succeed on your own
If you do decide to make 2023 your year of studying online, commit to it and know that you will be tested. You’ll learn what you’re made of. There will undoubtedly be challenges along the way – but feeling daunted can be a sign of healthy ambition. I often think of the words of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa’s first elected womae head of state: “If your dreams don't scare you, you aren't dreaming big enough.”
* Dr Judith Terblanche is the Head of the Department of BCom Accounting, School of Professional Accounting at Milpark Education