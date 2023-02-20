For many South Africans, the rise in food prices and cost of living are setting up 2023 as a year of cutting costs and stretching budgets. Maybe this is the year to commit to online education.

I know that pursuing higher education may sound like a luxury for the few who can afford to think about the long-term, but investing in your education in the new year may be your best decision yet. After 15 years as a lecturer at various universities across South Africa, I have seen first-hand what a difference tertiary education makes.

Research backs this up. Graduates have higher standards of living and better chances of getting a job. Not to mention that graduates earn more – especially if they are savvy about their subject and course choices.

Online learning is an affordable, flexible and accessible way to pursue higher education – levelling the playing field for South Africans. A person’s social strata or their busy schedule and responsibilities no longer have to stand between them and a degree that could transform their lives. But, finding the right institution and the ideal course can be a challenge.