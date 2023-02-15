Artificial Intelligence and higher education in SA: What universities must consider now

Dr Gillian Mooney, Dean of Academic Development and Support at The Independent Institute of Education (IIE), explains some of the advantages presented by the technology which universities can leverage.

In terms of academic integrity and implementing appropriate guidelines and policies, higher education should address the opportunities and challenges surrounding ChatGPT and artificial intelligence (AI). In a nutshell, ChatGPT functions like a virtual assistant and can answer your questions as if it were a real person.

The recent release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT has taken the world by storm, raising questions about its impact and implications across various industries. One sector that urgently needs to consider questions around the opportunities and challenges surrounding ChatGPT in particular, but artificial intelligence in general, is higher education.

Dr Gillian Mooney, The Independent Institute of Education

“Technology has already had an impact on higher education. This impact has largely been in the form of quite different reactions to the release of the technology as we are still in the early days of release,” said Dr Mooney.

“On the one hand, there are camps that are thinking about how to leverage technology in their teaching and learning practices. On the other hand, there are discussions that assume students will cheat using this platform, and we need to work on ways to stop this.”