Attention job hunters: here are tips to ace your next job interview

US founding father, Benjamin Franklin, was known for the following saying, "By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail." In simple English, this means if you do not set goals beforehand or plan ahead in life, you cannot succeed in life.

Basically, success only comes to those with determination, who set concrete goals in life. The very can be said for people who are preparing for a job interview. Candidates are advised to prepare for each interview by finding out as much as possible about the company. "If you are in a position of knowledge about their products, product range, number of employees, international connections, competitors, market share and so forth, you will be seen as professional and keen," says recruitment specialists, Nomin8 Recruitment.

Candidates must ensure they get as much information on the interviewer, know their title and what they do at the company. Here are some DOs and DONT's to help you land your dream job: Understand thoroughly what position you are interviewing for and what skills are required to do the job.

Know who you will report to and if appropriate, who will report to you. Preparation is critical in conveying a positive and polished image, and having a productive and successful interview. Before your first interview, think about the following:

Think about your skills, interests, and values. Know your strengths and weaknesses, and be able to give examples to demonstrate your strengths. Think about decisions you have made, the thought process behind each one, and the outcome.

Identify accomplishments that you are proud of and how you achieved them. Provide examples of how you have developed your skills. Explain why you are interested in this industry and position - show your personality.

Define your short and long-term goals. Look at the interview from the employer's perspective. Know what they want and give examples to prove you can deliver. Prepare a strategy for each interview; share the information you feel is appropriate and relevant.

Stay focused - keep the conversation on topic. Be as concise as possible. Don't dominate the interview - the interviewer leads the meeting and guides the questions. Ask appropriate and well-thought-out questions.

Don't expect an offer on the spot. Be assertive, not aggressive; confident, not cocky. Practice your firm, confident handshake.

Don't badmouth your present or former employers. Limit your comments to what is absolutely necessary. Do not smoke during the interview. You may accept tea, coffee or water if offered, as it does relax the atmosphere.

Do not chew gum. Have a tissue on you. Do not call anybody by first name only unless you are invited to do so. Use a person's name when talking.

Do not be late. Do not cross your arms or slouch, and try to look your interviewer in the eyes. Fill forms in neatly and completely, every space, thus showing interest at an early stage. Don't put a salary figure down, write down "negotiable"

Ladies, no enormous or cumbersome handbags. Speak clearly and concisely. Good communicators talk in short sentences. An intelligent reply, even if not strictly correct, will satisfy. If you are attending a panel interview, try not to direct all answers and questions to one person, look and speak to the whole panel.