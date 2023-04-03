Autumn camp classes a success, says Education MEC

Johannesburg – The Department of Education in North West has awarded Grade 12 learners who performed best during the autumn camps which were hosted by the department from March 25 to April 2. The department, through the Learner Attainment Improvement Plan (Laip), ran the autumn camps for the class of 2023 with the aim of preparing learners for the matric exams and mitigating the loss of learning time during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Education MEC Viola Motsumi emphasised that the province had to intervene at the beginning of the year to help the Class of 2023. “As a department we are serious on the issue of improving the results. We want to see our province improving from position five to position one at the end of the year. I told all principals and teachers that this year should be business unusual, we should make the North West community proud with our results. “I am very much happy to see best performing learners and schools receiving certificates at the end of the camps. The performance of the learners shows a great improvement (compared to) when they arrived at the camps,” Motsumi said.

The department said the primary objective of the intervention camps was to assist those schools which have not done well since the beginning of the year. “On the arrival of learners in the different camps they were subjected to write a pre-test to assess their challenges in different subjects. The teachers would treat problematic areas observed from the test,” it said. Motsumi indicated that schools should work on the gaps identified at the camps.