Back to school:Inland schools to open a week before coastal schools

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has announced that learners across the country return to school will not be on the same day. The DBE took to Twitter to remind parents about the dates on which certain provinces are expected to go back to school.

Back to school dates for inland and coastal provinces. #backtoschool pic.twitter.com/l6FlbRSafT — Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) January 1, 2022 Pupils in the inland provinces of Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and North West will be the first to go back to school on Wednesday, 12 January 2022. While learners in the coastal provinces of KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Northern Cape will return exactly a week later on 19 January 2022. According to the department, the difference in dates is aimed at accommodating people who may have travelled during the holidays.

Spokesperson of the department, Elijah Mhlanga, said the department didn’t have much preparation for this year’s school calendar since we are in the third year of the pandemic. According to him, the department is just compliant with the current environment. “We are just compliant in the current environment by making sure that all schools will follow Covid-19 rules, and regulations and we are hoping for some change in the current situation of the pandemic,” said Mhlanga. Mhlanga revealed that the presence of the teacher’s assistance will somehow be the solution to the myriad problems faced by the schools caused by Covid-19.