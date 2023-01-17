Bakerville parents commit to ensuring learner safety amid protests

Effective learning took place as calm was restored in Bakerville village. This follows the community members of Bakerville in Ditsobotla, North West blocked and denied buses access to their township on Thursday and disturbed school proceedings.

The motive behind the unrest was that the community members demanded employment at a Solar Plant project in the area. The North West Department of Education said learners attended school under normal conditions on Friday following intimidation by the Boikhutso Township youths of bus drivers ferrying learners. Bakerville learners attend school at Gaetsho and J.M. Lekgetho Secondary schools as their village has one primary school.

The NW MEC for Education Viola Motsumi acknowledged the efforts of both the parents and the ward councillors and thanked them for their progressive initiative. “On behalf of the department l want to commend and acknowledge the commitment taken by both parents of Bakerville and Boikhutso township. “All these parents have a keen interest in education and as a department, we respect that.

“These parents have prioritised the safety and education of their children. I wish to commend our councillors for ensuring that there is a peaceful solution to this problem. This shows unity amongst our communities,” said MEC Motsumi. The department said the Boikhutso parents took an initiative to escort learners in and out of the township. “The parents also committed to ensuring the safety of the learners during the day by maintaining their presence in and around the school premises,” it said.

A meeting was held between parents from Boikhutso, Department of Education officials and ward councillors of Ditsobotla on Thursday to discuss learner safety. According to the department, a follow-up meeting would be held on Monday (today). [email protected]