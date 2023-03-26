Department of Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has vowed to do away with pit at some of the schools across the country. This comes in light of the death of a primary school learner who drowned in a pit toilet in the Eastern Cape.

Langalam Viki died after falling into a pit toilet at Mcwangele Primary School in Vaalbank village earlier this month. Speaking at a media briefing on Sunday which sought to update the country on developments and progress relating to infrastructure and proper sanitation at schools, Motshekga said the department was committed to fast-tracking the eradication of pit latrines. She added that the department had identified 3398 schools that were lacking in infrastructure.

"Since that time, we have delivered 2478 projects to schools across the country. I would like members of the media to bear in mind that, during this period, we had the Covid-19 pandemic which forced the lock-down of the country and significantly impacted implementation on the ground," she said. Motshekga further highlighted that when President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the Sanitation Appropriate For Education (SAFE) initiative to tackle infrastructure issues in schools, he also called on the private sector to join hands and work with the government. "Indeed, out of the number of completed projects, 184 were allocated to donors of which 117 have been completed," she said.

Department of Education Minister Angie Motshekga at a media briefing in Pretoria - Picture: Kamogelo Moichela According to Motshekga: "Since the launch of ASIDI, the government has delivered 315 entire schools out of a target of 331, 317 electrification projects, 1259 water projects and, to come back to the specific subject at hand, all 1 053 planned sanitation projects.“ Adding to the minister's statement, DBE Director-General (DG), Mathanzima Mweli said the Limpopo, KwaZulu Natal and the Eastern Cape provinces had the highest number of pit latrines but stated that proper toilets will be built to ensure safety and dignity of learners. Meanwhile, Motshekga further used the platform to give clarity on circumstances relating to Viki’s death.