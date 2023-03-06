Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and education MECs to visit Makgoe family

Johannesburg - As tributes continue to pour in for the late Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe, the Minister of Basic Education and education MECs will visit the Makgoe family in Bloemfontein. Makgoe and his bodyguard Piet Mdi died in a car crash in the early hours of Sunday near Winburg on the N1. Their driver survived and was rushed to hospital for medical attention.

Mdi was an SAPS member and had served as a close protector to the late MEC since 2010. The 59-year-old Makgoe was the longest-serving education MEC, having served since May 2009, and under his watch the province attained the highest matric pass rate in nearly four consecutive years. Passing her condolences, Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said: “There are no words strong enough to express the shock, sadness, and sense of loss at the untimely passing of Tate Makgoe. Our sincere condolences to the family and the people of Free State whom he served diligently till the very end. Rest in Peace, Cde MEC.”

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi referred to Makgoe as a true cadre and champion of education struggles. “Clear and consistent on education matters. The pain of losing such a committed cadre is unmeasurable. Hamba kahle, Mkhonto,” he said. “We will miss you as a combatant of Umkhonto we Sizwe! We will miss you No. 1 in education. We will miss you my dear brother. The pain is deep and unmeasurable, go well Ngoaneso,” Lesufi added.