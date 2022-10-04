Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga calls on the government to invest in teachers

Gauteng – The Department of Basic Education (DBE) Angie Motshekga told the National General Council (NGC) meeting of the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) that the government should invest more in educators as it prepares to celebrate World Teachers Day on Wednesday. Motshekga was addressing the meeting at Emperors Palace, Kempton Park in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday.

“The World Teachers Day 2022 aims to highlight the work of teachers and call on the government to invest more in teachers, involve teachers, trust and respect teachers,“ she said. Sadtu convened its two-day NGC meeting on Tuesday with part of their meeting to include celebrating World Teachers Day on Wednesday. In her opening remarks, Motshekga expressed her excitement over the in-person meeting after not being able to meet during the Covid-19 restrictions and lockdown.

She paid tribute to teachers, learners, union leaders, departmental officials and family members that lost their lives during the pandemic. She urged the educators union to reflect on the curriculum reforms to serve South Africans better, especially post Covid-19 pandemic. Motshekga indicated that the education sector should join the world trendline of a large number of learners going into vocational studies.

“We need to also incrementally move towards making sure that we skill, strengthen and educate our children through the skills that are required to enable them to pursue meaningful lives and careers,“ she said. Motshekga highlighted that they are all seized with repurposing the school assessment regime and said that included early identification of school readiness. Furthermore, messages from fraternal organisations were to congratulate Sadtu on holding down the fort in the education sector and making sure that educators were protected at all times.

