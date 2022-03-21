Becoming resilient in the face of a global or personal crisis

Education is one such sector that was highly impacted. Despite the doom and gloom that students face, there are ways of finding hope and places where they can look. They have seen that it is tough to be resilient on your own. This is where the value of a strong community proves instrumental. As the pandemic rages on and the light at the end of the tunnel seems far, it is important to remember that students have it within themselves to support one another and get through these hard times.

One such student is a final-year psychology student Shayen Gomis who says, “As a student faced with study-debt, a multitude of other academic costs, and the uncertainty of the pandemic, I did not think I would be able to finish my studies. I am truly grateful for the support I received from my family, friends, and peers for believing in me and giving me the motivation and reassurance that I would be able to get through it. I couldn’t have done it without them.” Universities have also been working hard to help. Stellenbosch University, in partnership with crowdfunding organisation Feenix, recently launched the 2021 leg of the #Action4Inclusion campaign, which will assist SU students at risk of academic exclusion. The University of the Western Cape has also done its part by providing thousands of students with laptop computers. The cost of the computer is added to the students' account that they pay off in instalments throughout their studies.