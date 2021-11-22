Beware of fake Department of Basic Education jobs on Facebook

The fake posts, which has been vastly circulated on Facebook and Twitter, claims that the Department is offering exam script marking job. The criteria are that the applicant must have: Grade 12 certificate and should be a South African citizen. It further states that successful applicants will receive a payment of R5500.

A DBE spokesperson, after receiving news of the fake job advertisement, confirmed that this was a scam. He said: “It is fake. Period.”

Screenshot of the fake job post The growing unemployment rate in South Africa, which has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, allows for scammers to play with those desperate to get an earning job opportunity.

If think you may have seen a scam,here are a few things you can do to protect yourself, Mason Miranda, credit industry specialist at Credit Card Insider, shares the following tips: 1. Do your research before you apply: While online job boards have protocols in place to spot frauds, people should still do their due diligence before sending any personal financial information. It’s also a best practice to apply to jobs through a company website, not a link sent to you or posted elsewhere. 2. Report it: If you see a scam or are a victim, you should report it to the website where the fake listing was posted, the FTC and the Better Business Bureau.