Blade Nzimande announces plans to place Unisa under administration

The University of South Africa (Unisa) is said to be placed under administration following a report revealing the dysfunctionality of the university. Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Blade Nzimande, announced his intentions to place Unisa under administration after a report revealed financial and other maladministration issues facing the institution.

This comes after a report by an Independent Assessor, Professor Themba Mosia and the Ministerial Task Team chairperson and businessman (MTT) Dr Vincent Maphai revealed that there were financial and other maladministration problems that affected the effective functioning of the institution. Nzimande wrote to the Unisa council chairperson, James Maboa on Friday, of his intention to appoint an administrator to the university. “Minister Nzimande intends to exercise his powers in terms of Section 49B of the Higher Education Act, 101 of 1997, which empowers him to appoint an administrator.

“In terms of Section 49E of the Higher Education Act, the Council of Unisa will be dissolved upon the appointment of an administrator,” he said. According to the report, the appointment of an administrator would be in the best interest of Unisa and of higher education in an open and democratic society. He said the MTT conducted an independent review of Unisa’s ‘mission drift’ which had massive implications for the financial sustainability and future of the university.

"The MTT also made a rigorous assessment of how the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and its associative disruptions and shifts will affect many aspects of the academic mission, academic programmes, markets and operating model of Unisa," he said. Nzimande has given the council seven working days from the receipt of his letter to make written representations.