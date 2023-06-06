Blade Nzimande slams arson at University of Fort Hare

Johannesburg - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has condemned acts of arson and vandalism at the University of Fort Hare after students allegedly destroyed the foyer of the Indoor Sports Centre. It was reported that the incident was fuelled by what was believed to be a timetable which students did not want.

Nzimande said he was relieved that the situation did not affect the academic project and that the mid-year exams are well underway with no disruption. “The university must ensure that all students who are involved in this incident are also subjected to the university's internal disciplinary processes,” said Nzimande. He said that the government cannot and will not tolerate the destruction of property, for whatever reasons that might be provided.

“Arson, vandalism, and intimidation will never justify or cannot be associated with any legitimate forms of protest and should be condemned unequivocally by all, including by students themselves,” he said. The minister applauded the swift response by the university staff and students who contained the raging fire. He appreciated the immediate response by the management in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies for the identification and arrest of the 13 suspects.

He welcomed the university's decision to monitor all the exam venues by providing additional security. He also extended his gratitude to the institution for its efforts to repair the damaged property. The 13 suspects appeared in court on Tuesday.