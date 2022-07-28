Boots on the ground: Mpumalanga cops donate school uniforms, shoes to needy learners

Pretoria - Provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela has led a donation of school uniforms to learners at Pilgrim's Rest Primary School in Pilgrim's Rest. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the event forms part of the annual Nelson Mandela International Day, “where each person is propelled to spend 67 minutes and show kindness by adding value to someone who is less fortunate. Hence the provincial commissioner took this initiative to heart”.

The event, which was also supported by police management in Mpumalanga, was hosted at Pilgrim's Rest sports grounds. “Other dignitaries in attendance include the local councillor, officials from the department of basic education, and the local traffic [police] as well as the general public,” said Mohlala. Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela has led a donation of school uniform to learners at Pilgrim's Rest Primary School. Photo: Supplied/SAPS During the handing over of the schooling necessities, Manamela said police officers are part of the community and have a positive role to play in society, not only during the Nelson Mandela Month celebrations.

“The police did not hand over the uniform to learners because they are better or they want to make a show-off, but it is because of the experience that some of them went through in their personal lives with regard to poverty,” said Manamela. “This has prompted police to take action to make a difference in order to prevent a situation whereby children are lured to commit crime just because of poverty and lack.” Nelson Mandela International Day is an annual international day in honour of former president Nelson Mandela, celebrated each year on his birthday - 18 July. Several charity events happen across South Africa in the month of July, which is dedicated as Mandela Month.

