Built Environment Skills Development Academy launched in KZN

Motheo Construction Group was appointed to construct phase 1A Cornubia Social Facilities Cluster in eThekwini, the development comprising a new primary school, community hall, sports field and park.

Motheo Construction Group introduced the Motheo Academy on Friday to celebrate the commencement of a flagship youth training and development programme targeting young men and specifically, women from the local community.

The training programme is equipping the youth with immediate access to work as well as practical skills and experience that will afford them access to further career opportunities in the future. The one-year programme will expose the learners to various construction trade skills (including bricklaying, plastering and painting), workplace experiences and insights that will propel them into a career in the industry.

The approach of the Academy is designed to achieve the following outcomes:

Support provincial and local government in implementing their skills development strategy in the built environment;

Close the skills gaps within the built environment;

Create access to jobs for youth from local communities;

Improve the quality and efficiency of technical work;

Support small contractors with sustainability, business skills and mentorship;

Proactively engage with local communities around skills development opportunities; and

Develop built environment professionals.

Engage with skills development stakeholders with the aim to enhance the impact of skills development initiatives at a community level.

Skills development has a direct relationship to job creation, and is a foundational stepping stone for the learners who participate to create their own business, opportunities and go on to become successful entrepreneurs in the future.

Motheo takes skills development, job creation and supporting SMME’s seriously. We are proactively creating opportunities to serve our communities by implementing such skills development programmes. Furthermore, we are looking to multiply the impact of these initiatives with the participation of other skills development stakeholders who are interested get involved.